Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns, Attacks Critics as Racists

The president of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, has resigned. In a statement published this afternoon, Gay said that she would be stepping down with a heavy heart and acknowledged that doubt about her commitment to confronting hate and holding scholarly rigor has made the continuation of her presidency impossible.

Claudine Gay has over 50 claims of plagiarism against her. Christopher Rufo broke the plagiarism story with Christopher Brenet after Gay made a pathetic appearance at a hearing concerning her university’s commitment to opposing antisemitism.

Her tenure as president is the shortest in the university’s history. University Provost Alan M. Garber will serve as Harvard’s interim president while searching for Gay’s successor.

According to the Harvard Crimson, her resignation comes six months and two days into the presidency after allegations of plagiarism and lasting doubts about her ability to respond to antisemitism on campus after her disastrous congressional testimony on December 5.

The announcement comes three weeks after the Corporation governing the school announced unanimous support for Gay after “extensive deliberations” following the congressional hearing.

However, the pressure on her to resign has never let up, and the fact that Barack Obama pushed for her to remain did not go over well with the general public.

This is a very good thing for Harvard and their reputation. She was killing it.

Christopher Rufo, himself a Harvard graduate, also exposed her DEI Empire. He hopes this will mean the beginning of the end for DEI at Harvard. However, she probably will be able to remain at the university and continue building her DEI infrastructure.

There were six new charges of plagiarism against her, but rather than accept responsibility, she attacked her critics as racists.

This is Claudine Gay’s resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she’s gone. pic.twitter.com/WlqMKLn6pA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024

Dr. Gay thinks she’s one of the oppressed, even as she oppresses her critics, and has a record of teaching oppressive tactics to university students.

