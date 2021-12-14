Harvard Study Finds No Link Between Fully Vaxxed & New COV Cases

















A study out of Harvard dated September 30, 2021, and updated after that date, investigated the relationship between the percentage of the population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases across 68 countries and across 2947 counties in the US.

Let’s skip to the findings. They found at the country level, there appeared to be no discernable relationship between the percentage of the population fully vaccinated and new COVID-19 cases in the prior 7 days.

THE TREND LINE SUGGESTS A SLIGHT LEANING TO THE OPPOSITE CONCLUSION

The trend line suggests that countries with a larger number of fully vaccinated people have more COVID-19 cases. The researchers pointed to Israel with over 60% fully vaccinated with the highest number of cases in the previous 7 days.

They use a comparison of Iceland and Poland with over 75% of the populations fully vaccinated having more COVID-19 cases than countries like Vietnam and South Africa that have about 10% of their population fully vaccinated.

The researcher stresses the importance of not relying solely on vaccination, and its adverse consequences need to be re-examined. “Other pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions may need to be put in place alongside increasing vaccination rates.”

In a report released from the Ministry of Health in Israel, the effectiveness of 2 doses of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine against preventing COVID-19 infection was reported to be 39%, substantially lower than the trial efficacy of 96%. It is also emerging that immunity derived from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may not be as strong as immunity acquired through recovery from the COVID-19 virus.

The researcher also warns against stigmatizing populations in light of this new research.

Related















