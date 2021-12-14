Used Car Inflation! Prices Up 50% in 2021

















Used car prices have increased more than 50% in 2021. Historically, used cars decrease in value. You know the old saying about buying a new car? “The moment you drive off the lot, it’s worth 20% less.” Well, in today’s crazy market, the moment you drive a new car off the dealer’s lot it might actually be worth 20% more, YAA reports!

The ongoing chip shortage and undersupply of new vehicles are driving used car prices higher.

Until new car inventories rebound to pre-pandemic levels, we’ll see elevated used car pricing.

People looking to turn in their leased cars should instead sell them for profit.

The cheapest cars are up 50%.

Watch:

Related















