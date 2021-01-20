Hate-filled CNN wants Trump supporters de-programmed

Cult expert Steve Hassan told CNN on Tuesday that Trump supporters need deprogramming due to the bad influence of Donald Trump.

“In studying all the thought-reform brainwashing models, I’ve developed a BITE model of authoritarian control, and it basically talks about controlling behavior, information, thoughts, and emotions to create a new identity that’s dependent and obedient,” Hassan said in a clip you can watch below.

“And this is a radical personality change in the mental health literature, in the APA DSM-5. It’s called a dissociative disorder, questioning of identity. And the bottom line is, all of America needs deprogramming because we’ve all been negatively influenced by Donald Trump.”

How is Trump authoritarian? That’s who they are.

Hassan is a nut who is a so-called expert because he was in a cult, the Unification Church cult. He still doesn’t have it together.

We’re not in a cult because we are trying to preserve our liberties and the only one who seems interested in helping us do that is Donald J. Trump.

As for Jake Tapper, he is a despicable hatemonger.

Watch:

What is wrong with these people? We’re not the crazies, they are. We don’t need de-programming, they do.

Ben Stein and Bill O’Reilly discuss the Left on this clip. The Left seriously hates America. We’re talking about the hard-left who have hijacked the Democrat Party.

This conversation is interesting and it’s worth watching:

