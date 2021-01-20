Trump can’t pardon Assange without being impeached

Mitch McConnell allegedly ordered Donald Trump to not pardon Julian Assange or he would instruct the Senate to impeach him. In other words, Mitch is blackmailing the President of the United States.

This is one nasty man, and he is doing exactly what the Left does if this is accurate. He is weaponizing the impeachment process. These politicians are destroying our rule of law.

Tucker Carlson revealed on his show this evening that his sources told him that McConnell informed President Trump that he will be “much more likely” to convict President Trump on the totally vacuous impeachment if he chooses to pardon Wikileaks whistleblower Julian Assange.

After discussing the cases of both Assange and John Kiriakou, who have been arrested – and in one case convicted – for the crime of exposing the truth about the United States government, Carlson revealed that neither man is expected to receive a presidential pardon.

Carlson told the audience that, while President Trump may personally wish to pardon one or both men, he is being blackmailed by nasty Mitch.

“We’re hearing tonight that neither man, particularly Julian Assange, and we don’t know if this is true, is likely to get a pardon,” said Carlson. “Why? Apparently because Republicans in the Senate, and by Republicans in the Senate we mean Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the leader of Republicans in the Senate, has sent word over to the White House: If you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial.”

Tucker Carlson Blasting GOP Establishment For Trying To Block Pardon Of Julian Assange Tucker says that the Senate GOP, specifically Mitch McConnell "has sent word over to the WH: if you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial." pic.twitter.com/o7OqYZ8V11 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 20, 2021

Tucker’s show from last night calling for President Trump to Pardon Assange & Kiriakou. https://t.co/CY9QaKLkyO — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 20, 2021

