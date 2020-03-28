Hate-filled comic suggests Trump family should go out and get Wuhan Virus

Remember when the left ranted that Republicans should stop the hate and that they alone stood for love and civility? It was obvious that it was the opposite of the truth. We have more proof with this typical stand-up comic, Michael Rappaport.

HE SEEMS NICE

Vulgar, hate-filled attention whore and unfunny comedian Michael Rappaport cursed out the Trump family, advising Ivanka, Barron, Donald Jr., and Eric to go roam around outside for five days and see if they catch Wuhan Virus.

His profanity-laced tirade says more about him than it does any Republican or the Trump family.

This nasty lunatic has 452,000 followers, sadly.

It’s very disgusting. Lots of profanity.

Rappaport ranted, “the real people want to get back to work ASAP? You never worked a Fing day in your life. You’re worried about the next four years? You need to be worried about the next four days, motherfer. You are the worst possible motherf*er we could have in power making decisions right now.”

He continued, “Why don’t you send your fing dstain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed fing Eric, Trump, little fing Barron, fing Ivanka, junkyard Jared, let them go out there and test the fing waters. Let them see if sh** is sweet. Let them take the cares, the trains, the buses, the Amtrak, let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing out there in the streets, we’ll all go back [to. Work].”

When Hollywood lectures us about “never worked a day in your life” 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/lbIRIjZJED — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) March 27, 2020