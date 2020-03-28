People jumping off buildings in Wuhan and big demand for funeral urns

The media seems gleeful over the fact that the numbers of afflicted in the United States exceeded those of China, but does anyone believe China is telling the truth? They just re-instituted the ban on movie theaters.

As we wrote, we still have only .03% of our population afflicted with the Wuhan Chinese Communist Party Coronavirus from China. It is likely, however, that far more people have the illness and are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. China says people are highly contagious when they present with few or no symptoms.

Initial models were wrong, partly because they were based on results without distancing, but they are more accurate now and getting better.

President Trump is considering a brief, temporary travel ban on New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Doctors are working on cures and a vaccine. This won’t last forever. We are lucky to be in the United States, leading in numbers or not.

The distancing is working but we can’t do this for too long and still have a country to come back to. The money pouring into the stimulus and the stock market is inflationary money.

THE SHAKY NUMBERS IN WUHAN

People in Wuhan were committing suicide, jumping off buildings every few days, reportedly because they know they cannot survive. That was ten days ago, and it’s hard to believe that much has changed.

“Around 10 days ago, basically every other day or two, there were people jumping off buildings.” Since the outbreak of #CCPvirus (#coronavirus), videos circulating online show residents inside #Wuhan committing suicide, due to the lack of food or money or being denied treatment. pic.twitter.com/VipdKhxIeN — China in Focus – NTD (@ChinaInFocusNTD) March 28, 2020

When China gave the okay to residents of Wuhan to travel and they attempted to enter the neighboring province, they were stopped by police and not allowed into the territory.

Residents from Hubei province, China’s #CCPvirus (#coronavirus) outbreak epicenter, are now allowed to leave as travel restrictions are lifted. But they were refused entry by neighboring Jiangxi province. Police from both provinces started clashing with each other on a bridge. pic.twitter.com/6Rz4vQOpqG — NTD News (@news_ntd) March 27, 2020

Schools might not open until September, subways are still near-empty, and the banks are too.

THE URNS EXCEED THE DEATH TOLL

There are a lot of funeral urns on order and being used. According to the Chinese media outlet Caixin, one funeral home in Wuhan received two shipments of 5,000 urns. Why do they need so many if almost no one is dying?

People are now allowed to collect the ashes of their loved ones and that could be a sign the virus is slowing down, or not. The lines are hours long.

China is allegedly finding new asymptomatic cases daily in Wuhan.

Crowds line up at funeral homes outside #Wuhan to pick up ashes of their family members who died during the #CCPvirus pandemic. Long lines and stacks of ash urns raise questions about the real death toll in China. Reporting by @NTD_shiwen Read more: https://t.co/zsGRU878DV pic.twitter.com/DN6axXgh2H — NTD News (@news_ntd) March 27, 2020

The urns far exceed the death toll.

One cab driver in Wuhan collected evidence that the government caused the problem and he wants to sue.

“I will find a lawyer, even sue the regime for compensation. This is not a natural disaster, it’s a man-made disaster.”

A taxi driver in #Wuhan lost his mom to the #CCPvirus. Now he demands the government’s accountability. He blames officials for covering up the outbreak. pic.twitter.com/ppnK02eB4J — China in Focus – NTD (@ChinaInFocusNTD) March 28, 2020

As an aside, sexual intercourse might be a source of transmission according to recent information. The virus is in sperm cells.

#CCPVirus #COVID2019 found in patients’ spermatogenic cells. Therefore sexual transmission may also be one of the routes of transmission. That’s according to Ning Guang, the director of Ruijin Hospital in #China. Chinese report:https://t.co/izuP4qRVPB#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xxKpfTeKiA — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 28, 2020