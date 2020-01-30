Hatemongering Sanders says Christianity is “indefensible…hateful…Islamophobic”

Top Democrat candidate, Bernie Sanders, says Christian theology “is indefensible, it is hateful, it is Islamophobic, and it is an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world.”

During a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Sanders tried to force an unconstitutional religious test, claiming Christianity is “hateful.”

We didn’t want this to go unnoticed due to the overwhelming coverage of the impeachment. People need to know what Bernie is. He isn’t a nice old man. He’s a crazy far-left mean old man.

In violation of Article VI of the Constitution, Bernie tried to apply a religious test based on his hatred of Christians.

He doesn’t think Christians are fit for public office because they are all bigots. In his view, Christian theology is “indefensible, it is hateful, it is Islamophobic, and it is an insult to over a billion Muslims throughout the world.”

He seemed to coordinate with the ACLU on the questioning. The ACLU sent that statement to him and he quoted it.

This hatemongering took place during the confirmation hearing of Russell Vought. He is President Trump’s nominee for Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Sanders expressed his indignation at an article Vought had written in January 2016 about a controversy that erupted at Vought’s alma mater, Wheaton College. A political science professor, Larycia Hawkins, had published a Facebook post announcing her intention to wear a hijab in solidarity with Muslims and suggesting that Christians and Muslims worship the same God.

Vought, a Christian, took issue with Hawkins’s post and defended Wheaton in an article for The Resurgent. During the hearing Wednesday, Sanders repeatedly quoted one particular passage he described as “Islamophobic” and “hateful.” Vought wrote: “Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned.”

Theologically, that is the belief. So what? Muslims feel the same way about their religion. There is nothing wrong with the belief. It’s the same with all religions.

Emma Green at the Atlantic noted that at one point, the exchange between Sanders and Vought became tense, with Sanders “raising his voice and interrupting Vought as he tried to answer questions.”

Agree with Bernie or you have no place in American politics or anywhere if Bernie has his way.

Progressives don’t like Christians in general.

For those who are unaware, true Christians love all their fellow man/womankind and are tolerant. They are not supposed to lie, to hate, but, rather to love. That doesn’t mean they have to believe what others believe!