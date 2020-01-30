Justice reads question about Schiff aides working to oust Trump since 2017

There is a new bombshell report on how the ‘whistleblower’ for the Ukraine call plotted with Rep. Adam Schiff’s aides to “take out” the president in 2017. It was referred to in a question read by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts told senators in President Trump’s impeachment trial that he would not read aloud the name of the alleged whistleblower [a leaker and gossip]. That’s the man who sparked the impeachment process, and this silencing of his name and our ability to investigate him is very unfair to the President. However, Roberts did read a question Wednesday which was submitted to the president’s counsel that referenced a new RealClearInvestigations report by Paul Sperry.

The question was presented by Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on behalf of Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

Roberts read the question. “Is it true that Shawn Misco and Abigail Grace and the alleged whistleblower were employed by or detailed by the National Security Council in the same time period of January 20, 2017, and the present?”

“Do you have reason to believe they knew each other and have any reason to believe that alleged whistleblower and Misco did everything they could to ‘take out the president’?” Roberts concluded reading.

President Trump’s deputy counsel Patrick Philbin responded to the question, demolishing Schiff for hiding evidence.

“Mr. Chief Justice, Senators, the only knowledge that we have of this comes from public reports. I gather that there is a news report in some publication that suggests a name for the whistleblower and suggests where he worked and that he worked at that time while detail of the NSC staff for Vice President Biden and others who worked there,” Philbin explained. He was referring to the Sperry report in realclearinvestigations.

“We have no knowledge of that other than what is in the public reports, and I don’t want to get into speculating about that,” Philbin added.

“It is something, to an unknown extent, may have been addressed in the testimony of the inspector general of the intelligence community before Chairman Schiff’s committees, but that testimony, contacts with the whistleblower, contacts with Manager Schiff’s staff and the whistleblower, are shrouded in secrecy to this day,” Philbin continued.

“We don’t know what Manager Schiff’s staff contact with the whistleblower has been and what connections there are there. It’s something that would seem to be relevant since the whistleblower started this entire inquiry,” he said, adding that Trump’s defense team could not assert that they had “particular knowledge of the facts stated in the question.”

“We know there was a public report suggesting connections and prior working relationships between certain people, not something I can comment on other than to say that there’s a report there,” Philbin said. “We don’t know the situation of the contacts’ coordination provided by Manager Schiff’s staff to the whistleblower. It all remains unknown.”

Here is a nice summary of the Sperry article from Benny:

The alleged Whistleblower worked with Schiff staffers Sean Misko & Abigail Grace at the NSC. They reportedly made a commitment to “Do everything” they could to “take out the President” Schiff’s staff reportedly communicated with the Whistleblower. Do you have questions? I do. pic.twitter.com/3r79L2PeN9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2020

The alleged Whistleblower “turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’ the staffer recalled. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’ “https://t.co/Sun9R2mxRn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 29, 2020

SCHIFF LIES FOR THE SOUNDBITES

Schiff is still pretending he doesn’t even know the name of the whistleblower, much less admitting his aides worked to oust the President starting in 2017.

Adam Schiff just lied on the floor of the United States Senate during an impeachment trial. Talk about abuse of power! pic.twitter.com/NG2myMxKWy — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) January 29, 2020

He has repeatedly accused President Trump of “bribery” and “extortion” without any evidence.

“If this were a criminal trial in an ordinary court and Mr. Schiff had done what he just did on the floor here, and start talking about crimes of bribery and extortion that were not in the indictment, it would’ve been an automatic mistrial,” Philbin said. “We’d all be done now, and we could go home. And Mr. Schiff knows that because he’s a former prosecutor.”