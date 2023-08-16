Hawaii Gov. Green Wants to Swoop in and Buy Up Lahaina

“I’m already thinking of ways for the state to acquire that land so that we can put it into workforce housing, to put it back into families, or make it open spaces in perpetuity as a memorial to the people who were lost,” Democrat Gov. Josh Green said.

On Monday, Hawaiian governor Josh Green announced that his administration was considering acquiring properties in the seaside resort town of Lahaina that the recent wildfires had destroyed.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green doesn’t want foreign buyers and developers swooping in to exploit the tragedy in Maui, so instead; he’ll swoop in and buy up the property, leaving much of it to become “open spaces.”

The Democrat governor believes the big Hawaii government is much “better suited to take control of the land.”

Never let a good crisis go to waste.

“I’m already thinking of ways for the state to acquire that land so that we can put it into workforce housing, to put it back into families, or make it open spaces in perpetuity as a memorial to the people who were lost,” Green said while standing amongst the rubble.

Workforce housing is a phrase frequently used by government planners [social engineers], and people should be concerned that he’s thinking in terms of replanning La Hina. It’s housing that the government aims at a class of people.

“We want this to be something we remember after the pain passes as a magic place. Lahaina will rebuild. The tragedy right now is the loss of life. The buildings can be rebuilt over time, and even the banyan tree may survive, but we don’t want this to become a clear space where people from overseas just come and decide they’re gonna take it. The state will take it and preserve it first.”

The State will take it first and “preserve” it [for the State?].

In a separate press conference, Green repeated his commitment to ensuring the land was protected for residents and revealed that he had spoken with the Hawaiian attorney general regarding “options to do a moratorium on any sales of properties that have been damaged or destroyed.”

“It’s going to be a very long time before any growth or housing can be built, so you will be pretty poorly informed if you try to steal land from our people and then build here,” he said, adding, “I will try to allow no one from outside our state to buy any land until we get through this crisis and decide what Lahaina should be in the future.”

The Floridians devastated by Ian rebuilt Sanibel in months. Why is he saying it will be a long time?

Also, why isn’t anyone talking about his potential incompetence? What happened to the alarm system?

Wait a minute….just WHO is trying to take land away? Today Green said:

