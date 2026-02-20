Hawaii Plans to Codify Authoritarian Powers for “Emergencies”

New bills making their way through Hawaii’s legislature will make permanent “emergency” powers that are clearly anti-American. As it becomes clearer that the pandemic was caused by a gain-of-function virus leaked from a Chinese lab, Hawaii wants to be sure that its governor and county officials can take all of their residents’ rights away if s/he suspects someone was possibly exposed to a communicable disease.

Hawaii House Bill 2236, introduced in January 2026, aims to codify emergency management powers for the governor and county officials.

The bill, under the guise of protecting safety, includes provisions as follows:

Provide for and require the quarantine or segregation of persons who are affected with or believed to have been exposed to any infectious, communicable, or other disease that is, in the governor’s opinion, dangerous to the public health and safety, or persons who are the source of other contamination, in any case where, in the governor’s opinion, the existing laws are not adequate to assure the public health and safety.

The officials can enter private property without consent or a warrant.

A mere governor can suspend laws. The governor decides which laws to suspend and when their suspensions will end.

governor can decide to seize private infrastructure and economic activity.

The governor can also order the destruction of hazardous property.

This destroys the Fourth Amendment, among others.

The bill is linked with Senate Bill 2151 and is advancing through both chambers of the legislature. It is designed to ensure that Hawaii is prepared for any type of emergency, including future disasters and disease outbreaks.

They specifically mention COVID-19, the disease that the government created and handled badly.

New York’s governor has the same rules. Watch out for the communist Democrats. They are an existential threat to democracy and our freedoms.