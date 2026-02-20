Exposure Season: Debunking Blue Wave Fraud

As February draws to a close in 2026, the Trump administration is hard at work cleaning out the Augean stables of corruption left behind by years of Democrat mismanagement. This time, the Small Business Administration has unearthed a staggering theft of over $8 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars, stolen through fraudulent pandemic-era loans in deep-blue California.

But this latest revelation isn’t some isolated incident. This winter has been a veritable bonanza for exposing crimes against the American people, many committed with the apparent connivance—or even possible direct involvement—of Democrat-led governments. Judges will sort out the full extent of culpability, but the pattern is unmistakable: blue states are breeding grounds for massive scams that drain the public purse. Here’s a rundown of the most egregious cases surfacing recently, all tied to Democrat strongholds.

First, back in November and December 2025, the Feeding Our Future scandal in Minnesota exploded into view. This nonprofit, dedicated to child nutrition during the COVID-19 era, was at the center of a $250 million fraud scheme in which defendants falsely claimed to have fed millions of meals to needy kids. Instead, the money went to luxury cars, real estate, and lavish trips.

Over 70 defendants, mostly from Minnesota’s Somali diaspora, have been charged in what prosecutors call the largest COVID-related fraud in the nation. What about prominent Democrats being involved? Rep. Ilhan Omar has faced scrutiny for holding events at a restaurant linked to the scam and receiving campaign donations from some defendants—about $7,400 in total. Omar has denied wrongdoing, but why the reluctance to fully investigate these connections? The Trump administration’s surge of federal agents into Minneapolis has even uncovered potential links to terrorism funding through al-Shabaab, prompting Omar to blame the FBI for any lapses. This isn’t just fraud; it’s a betrayal of trust that reeks of political protectionism.

Then, from December 2025 into January 2026, Oregon’s voter rolls came under the microscope. Election officials announced plans to purge up to 800,000 inactive registrations—voters whose mail has been returned undelivered, suggesting they’ve moved, died, or perhaps never should have been there in the first place. This bloated list includes potential ineligible voters, fueled by Oregon’s automatic motor voter system that mistakenly registered over 1,500 non-citizens in recent years.

The Trump Justice Department sued the state for refusing to hand over unredacted voter data, arguing it’s needed to root out fraud and ensure only eligible citizens vote. Democrats like Secretary of State Tobias Read resisted, citing privacy concerns, but this could be a smokescreen to preserve a system ripe for manipulation. Oregon’s all-mail voting, long championed by liberals, has been criticized for enabling fraud, even if convictions are rare. With midterms looming, this cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.

And now, the SBA’s bombshell: nearly $9 billion in suspected fraud from California’s 111,620 suspended borrowers, plus Minnesota’s $400 million share, all from Biden-era PPP and EIDL loans designed to help small businesses withstand the pandemic. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler didn’t mince words, blasting the “culture of fraud and abuse” in these blue states and the Biden team’s tolerance for it. One shady address in California housed over a dozen bogus businesses, highlighting the brazenness. How could nobody question it? These schemes thrived in states where liberal policies prioritize handouts over oversight, and now the Trump team is partnering with law enforcement to claw back the cash.

When Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, he declared that America is back—meaning a return to a government that serves the people, not one that fleeces them. What we’re witnessing is the MAGA administration diving deep into the controversial dealings of the previous regime, exposing rot at a pace that suggests there’s plenty more. Democrats can deflect and deny, but the facts are piling up: their “Blue Wave” was less a tide of progress and more a flood of fraud. How much longer can they hide behind excuses before the American people demand real accountability?