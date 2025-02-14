Heavy Rains Hit Malibu: Mudslides, Life-Threatening Rock Slides

Southern California finally has rain, but it’s the most significant rainstorm of the season. It’s been bringing flash floods, severe thunderstorms, and life-threatening debris flows. This is only a month after the fierce Santa Ana winds propelled the firestorm across LA County.

Street flooding and mudslides have occurred across the region since Thursday evening. Some of the worst damage was along the Pacific Coast Highway. The LA Times reports that mudslides and flash floods were also reported in the Eaton fire burn area. They’re seeing mudslides in Altadena, Mulholland, and Outpost Drives in Hollywood Hills.

A Los Angeles Fire Department member driving along Pacific House Highway in Malibu was swept off the roadway. A debris flow down Big Rock Drive sent him into the ocean. Fortunately, he was able to get out of his car and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Malibu mudslide: The moment a car got swept away by heavy mudflow from the PCH into the ocean. Someone inside thankfully managed to escape once the car came to a halt. #California #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/Y4PmQi3d8N — Stephanie Fuerte (@StephanieFuerte) February 14, 2025

Heavy debris flows were reported near the Duke Malibu Restaurant and the Pacific Coast Highway. Due to mudslides, people are trapped inside the famous restaurant, Duke’s.

The oceanfront restaurant survived the fire but appeared to sustain significant flood damage during the storm as heavy machinery scooped up mud and tried to clear the roadway.

BREAKING: Mudslide and flooding shuts down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California. Famous restaurant “Dukes,” that was spared during the California wildfires has reports of people trapped inside. pic.twitter.com/pWT1pfBoTU — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) February 14, 2025

The Pacific Coast Highway is closed for long sections until further notice.

What they think was a weak tornado hit a mobile home in Oxnard on Thursday, ripping roofs off houses and tearing powerlines to the ground. According to the National Weather Service, the rainfall ranged from .75 of an inch to 1.25 in an hour. Mud, rock, and debris flows have the potential to impact drainage roads and residences in and directly below the burn area.

Mudslide hits Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu, California. pic.twitter.com/30p00ro79w — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2025

MUDFLOW IN PASADENA Heavy rain is triggering mudflows near Pasadena Glen Road as a storm slams SoCal. Evacuation warnings and flash flood watches are in effect across burn scar areas. Officials urge residents to stay alert as conditions worsen. pic.twitter.com/FRxPdRt6j0 — FreeRangeBum (@Free_Range_Bum) February 14, 2025

It goes on every year. This is last year at this time.

A large mudslide sent boulders crashing down onto a canyon road in Malibu, California, after several atmospheric river storms soaked Southern California with historic rainfall. pic.twitter.com/9BG05HQol8 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 21, 2024

