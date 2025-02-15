Ukraine President Zelenskyy said it would be “very, very, very difficult” to survive without U.S. military support.

The EU, Zelenskyy, and US media want the US to take permanent responsibility for Ukraine.

“Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance,” Zelenskyy told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. “But we will have low chance, low chance, to survive without support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical.”

Zelenskyy told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, “I don’t want to think about” fighting against Russia without American support,

“I don’t want to think that we will not be strategic partners,” he added.

Zelenskyy said Putin is plotting to get a ceasefire so his army can regroup.

“This is really what he wants. He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire and et cetera,” Zelenskyy said.

Vance pledged to hit Russia with sanctions and potential military action if Putin won’t agree to a peace deal that guarantees Ukraine’s independence.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented his own bare-knuckle opinion in response, saying that the Trump administration had “no regard for established rules, partnership, and grown trust.”

Fear Tactics

The Ukrainian leader, along with Sir Keir Starmer, led a backlash against the White House over the US President’s concessions as part of a proposed Ukraine-Russia peace deal.

Zelenskyy said that intelligence reports suggest Putin is ‘preparing for war against Nato countries next year and that in anticipation of the conflict widening, Russia plans to deploy up to 150,000 troops to neighboring Belarus.

The country is closely aligned with Russia and could act as a launch pad for an invasion of nearby Baltic states or Poland.

Defense Secretary Hegseth told the Munich NATO conference that US troops will not be on the ground in Ukraine and that winning back Ukraine’s pre-2014 border is “illusionary.”

Vice President Vance suggested to the gathering that the EU has become authoritarian in censorship and migration and has not taken its self-defense seriously.

The EU and Zelenskyy got the message, but they don’t like it and hope to pressure President Trump to reverse course. The US media is siding with them.

It feels like some people don’t want the war to end. Meanwhile, a lot of young men are dying needlessly.

