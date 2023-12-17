Hello, What? This Yale Prof Finds Bestiality & Necrophilia “Sweet”?

M Dowling
In the clip below, a Yale Professor talks about necrophilia and bestiality and says he finds these things sweet. He doesn’t know why he finds them sweet, but I think therapy might help.

He teaches women, gender, and sexuality studies at Yale. The full clip of the excerpt below is here.

The Federalist wrote about this deviant clown wanting children to see sex at PRIDE parades to cure them of homophobia and racism.

This is what they teach at Yale. These universities need an overhaul – right away. This is Sodom and Gomorrah-level trash.


