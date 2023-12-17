SCOTUS Punts on Emergency Action in IL “Assault Weapons” Ban

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to issue a temporary block of the radical Illinois law that bans “assault weapons,” which are nothing more than ordinary rifles. It also bans magazines with more than ten rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns.

“The application for a writ of injunction pending certiorari presented to Justice Barrett and by her referred to the Court is denied,” the unsigned order in NAGR v. Naperville reads.

The assault weapons bill will be in effect on January 1st.

Last month, the 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the law, rejecting the gun rights group argument that it should be blocked for 2nd Amendment violations.

The emergency request of the Supreme Court was made by the National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) after the 7th District Court upheld the law.

The Reload noted that the Court’s reluctance to block these laws might not indicate how they feel about the case’s merits.

While the Court has declined to intervene in gun cases on an emergency basis when asked by plaintiffs, it has not shown the same aversion when the federal government has made the same requests. In August, it issued an emergency order authorizing a stay on a lower court ruling against the ATF’s “ghost gun” ban. The Court ordered the rule be left in effect until it decided whether or not to take up the case itself after it had made its way fully through the lower courts.

The Illinois law followed the Highland Park murders of seven people at a July 4th parade. Thirty people were wounded.

