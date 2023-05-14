Here Come the Teeny Tiny Houses for the Peasants

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) for the World Economic Forum’s 15-minute cities will be something to behold.

ADUs are usually under 1,000 sq. ft. and are usually just secondary structures to a main structure, like a Mother-and-Daughter suite.

The WEFs want you to think of them as your home but are moving ahead in secret.

“You will own nothing,” as these structures will be built upon government and/or privately owned land for the people to rent. The 15-minute city is marketed as a futuristic town where everyone will live within 15 minutes of essential services. Some may say that large cities already meet this criterion, but the difference is that people currently have the ability to own their properties.

The World Economic Forum is also proposing more “micro-housing units” or “plug-in houses” that will be no larger than 500 sq ft. Cars will be unnecessary in these sustainable cities, as reducing fossil fuels and sustainability is the top priority.

The new homes will also be connected – attached ADUs.

Regulations and zoning restrictions need to be altered or dismantled for these cities to work.

Poverty for all except the elites:

