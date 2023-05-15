Dave Chappelle Says San Fran’s “Half Glee…Half Zombie Movie”

Comedian Dave Chappelle gave a surprise stand-up comedy show in San Francisco and trashed the place. San Francisco has descended into Hellish chaos.

Chappelle told a story about eating at an Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin a few nights earlier, only to have someone defecate in front of the restaurant as he walked in. San Francisco has become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he said, and he remarked that the whole city is the Tenderloin now. “Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!” he exclaimed.

SFGate reported:

A half-hour into the Dave Chappelle show Thursday night at the Masonic, the crowd started yelling. They yelled that they loved him. They yelled to ask him to repeat lines from his old Comedy Central show. They yelled because they wanted to know what he thought of the homeless person who got sprayed with a hose in San Francisco earlier this year.

[…]

On his last visit to Chase Center, he brought Elon Musk onstage to a chorus of boos, and the time before that, a Hall of Fame’s worth of Bay Area rappers. At this event, there were no special guests. He didn’t mention Musk. Instead, he focused on the city’s homelessness problems.

“What the f—k happened to this place?” he asked.

San Francisco has spiraled out of control because of rampant crime and a breakdown of societal norms.

He said the only good thing about San Francisco was meeting Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry when he was a rookie.

My community has been plagued by fentanyl. My apartment building is surrounded by chaos and death. Bodies, fecal, needles, tinfoil everywhere… This is the direct result of electing corrupt democrats who have placed profits above the families of our community. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/jgmfmEUzMG — WORLD PEACE MOVEMENT 唐人街牛仔 (@darren_stallcup) May 11, 2023

