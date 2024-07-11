Here Is What Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Others Are Up to

According to the Politico playbook, one person close to Pelosi said her recent remarks were meant to encourage members to speak up about their desire to see change on the ticket. She also wanted to warn Biden to reconsider staying in the race.

Pelosi had said, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do.”

Politico was told that the former speaker hasn’t tried to hide her disdain for the party’s current situation in private conversations with lawmakers. According to about a half-dozen lawmakers and others who have spoken with her or are familiar with these conversations, she suggested that Biden won’t win this November and should step aside.

She’s advised some Democrats in swing districts to do whatever they must to secure their own elections. She added even if it means asking Biden to relinquish his place.

However, Pelosi has advised those members to wait until this week’s NATO Summit is finished.

For members who aren’t in swing districts, Pelosi has encouraged them to take their pleas for Biden to step aside directly to the White House or the campaigns. She wants to minimize public fighting. Politico said that some have tried but cannot reach the president.

The speaker, Emerita, who has publicly said she supports whatever Biden chooses, denied pretty much all this reporting through a spokesman last night, including telling anyone Biden should step aside. “Publicly and privately, Speaker Pelosi has acknowledged the concerns that many have expressed in recent days but has repeatedly said that she fully supports whatever President Biden decides to do,” a spox said in a statement to Playbook.

Chuck U Schumer has also been wavering since only a few days ago. He now says he’d be okay with a new ticket. He’s changing his tune because he realizes Americans are on to Biden’s mental issues.

The Hit Is On

It’s too bad Democrats didn’t care about the country before now. Biden showed how mentally damaged he was when he ran for office. He campaigned from his basement.

First shots fired in the Democrat’s civil war, and it was Nancy Pelosi who pulled the trigger first. It’s one thing for the house to buck Biden, but the Senate, the chamber close to Joe’s heart, is starting to crack: @SenPeterWelch just publicly called for Joe to step down. pic.twitter.com/LyGsHj7bET — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 11, 2024

Big Donor Clooney Got the OK from Barack Obama

Politico reported that George Clooney had called Obama before writing his devastating op-ed. Obama was okay with it. In the article, he called for Biden to drop out of the race. Clooney prefaced his entreaty by saying he believed in Joe Biden’s character and morals.

[Biden is corrupt, a liar, a plagiarizer, and not of good character.]

According to Politico, while people familiar with their exchange said Obama did not encourage or advise Clooney to say what he said, he didn’t object.

Not buying the tired and he had a cold excuse, Clooney wrote:

…our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, whom we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

Clooney saw him only three weeks before when he raised $30 million and is only now speaking up. The difference now is that he knows everyone knows and the polls reflect it.

He continued:

Is it fair to point these things out? It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator, Congress member, and governor who I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly.

Other memorable Clooney lines:

“The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth.”

“Top Democrats — CHUCK SCHUMER, HAKEEM JEFFRIES, NANCY PELOSI — and senators, representatives, and other candidates who face losing in November need to ask this president to voluntarily step aside.”

“Start your tape right now because I’m about to tell you the truth, and ‘F’ you if you can’t handle the truth: this version of Biden—intellectually, analytically—is the best Biden ever.” —Joe Scarborough four months agopic.twitter.com/MlS1sojeGb — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 5, 2024