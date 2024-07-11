Inherent Contempt Vote Against Garland Delayed Two Weeks!

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s inherent contempt bill survived two votes yesterday. It was supposed to be debated and voted on today in the House. However, they delayed it another two weeks. Why?

The bill would fine Garland $10,000 a day until he hands over the tapes of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden.

There were two votes today, one to table the bill and one to refer the bill back to the rules committee. Those votes failed.

Four Republicans voted with Democrats to kill the bill. They are John S. Duarte, California; David P. Joyce, Ohio; Tom McClintock, California; Michael R. Turner, Ohio.

The ‘inherent contempt’ vote has now been stalled for 2 weeks. Dates were set for the vote, TWICE. Now it’s a trickle of nothingness. Why can’t REPUBLICANS GET IT TOGETHER… JUST ONCE? pic.twitter.com/2qk2GulxxF — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) July 10, 2024

The only thing you can do is call your representative. Don’t be lazy.

INHERENT CONTEMPT

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants to hold Garland in “inherent contempt.”

Donald Trump agrees.

“I AGREE with Anna Paulina Luna and the many House Members who think Merrick Garland should be held in INHERENT CONTEMPT for refusing to release the Biden Tapes even though they were subpoenaed! The House Republicans should also subpoena Deranged Jack Smith and look into his ILLEGAL INVESTIGATION of me immediately. And they should pass the SAVE ACT immediately to stop illegals from voting in our elections. Republicans MUST GET TOUGH about stopping weaponization and cheating! They may just be coming for me and my elections today, but they will come for all the Republicans very soon if they succeed!”

Voting on Save Act today and Inherent Contempt. Let’s shine light on the corruption at the DOJ and hold Garland accountable. pic.twitter.com/LLRxZ8TDG8 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) July 10, 2024

These Republicans have to get tough. If Merrick Garland defying the law won’t do it, what will?