Here Is Why Joe Biden’s Campaign Is Over

When you have CNN anchors and commentators saying the Biden dealings “stink” and Joe has to get better answers, you know Joe is in trouble (see the first video below). He is making serious mistakes daily on the campaign trail, his audiences are put in small rooms since not many come to see him, and he and his son appear to be embroiled in corruption while he’s trying to sell himself as ‘lunchbox Joe.’

Now we find out that his son owes a fortune to the government for unpaid taxes over his Burisma windfall.

His campaign simply can’t survive, and all the Democrats have left are quasi-communist candidates.

THE STORY

Background

Hunter made somewhere between $55,000 and $88,000 a month working for an energy company when he knows nothing about energy. He admitted his father’s name probably helped him get the job. The company is in a country he has never been to. He never sat on any seat in any board room in Ukraine and doesn’t know the language, yet he was on the board of Burisma. Burisma is owned by the most corrupt oligarch in Ukraine.

Then you have Joe on tape saying he threatened the Ukrainians to fire the top prosecutor. It so happens that the prosecutor was investigating Burisma at the time and wanted to speak with ne’er-do-well Hunter Biden.

We now find out that Hunter didn’t pay his taxes.

Hunter owes a fortune to the IRS

The IRS placed a tax lien on Hunter Biden for $112,805 in unpaid taxes from 2015, according to records the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

“We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid,” the IRS stated in the lien notice, which is filed with the Washington, D.C., Recorder of Deeds. “Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United States on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes.”

The tax lien was issued against Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Biden. She will be responsible for them as well.

It doesn’t look like he paid those taxes and his lawyer isn’t responding.

Washington, D.C., also placed a tax lien against Hunter and Kathleen Biden for $48,929 in unpaid income taxes for 2015. Records show the city released the lien in August 2017.

Can you imagine what these liens amount to now? With penalties and interest? He has to owe a half-million dollars.

While Biden didn’t get a salary, Burisma wired funds to Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), an American firm controlled by Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner Devon Archer. Between June 2014 and October 2015, RSB wired a total of $708,302 to Hunter Biden each month for undisclosed purposes while RSB was receiving funds from Burisma.

During that 17-month time frame, in June 2015, Rosemont Seneca Bohai obtained a 20% equity stake in BHR Partners, the Chinese private equity firm that Hunter Biden served on the board of starting in 2013.



His father Joe was the point man for Ukraine and China at the point.

This stinks to the heavens and below. And Barack Obama let all this go on.

In 2016, Kathleen Biden filed for divorce saying they faced a “shocking and overwhelming” amount of debt that he blew on drugs and strippers. He left her with no money for the “legitimate bills.”

MEANWHILE, BIDEN ACTS LIKE HE’S LOST HIS MIND

Joe’s gaffes are worse than his son’s corruption, although Biden appears to be involved in his son’s corruption as well. Even Jake Tapper and CNN contributors are starting to call him out.

That’s the death knell for Joe’s campaign.

He was going to ignore a subpoena which is one of the charges against the President. Pelosi and crew claim the President obstructed justice by ignoring subpoenas. The President has executive privilege but Joe has nothing.

Joe walks it back: