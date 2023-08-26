Here We Go With the Fake 14th Amendment Challenge

A Florida lawyer is challenging former President Trump’s ability to run for president in 2024 under the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, citing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Lawrence Caplan, a tax attorney in Palm Beach County, filed the challenge in federal court Thursday, pointing to a clause in the amendment that says those who “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the government cannot hold office, The Hill reports.

“The bottom line here is that President Trump both engaged in an insurrection and also gave aid and comfort to other individuals who were engaging in such actions, within the clear meaning of those terms as defined in Section Three of the 14th Amendment,” Caplan wrote in the filing. “Assuming that the public record to date is accurate, and we have no evidence to the contrary, Trump is no longer eligible to seek the office of the President of the United States, or of any other state of the Union.”

This is a frivolous lawsuit, but expect many more of them.

If you can stand it, listen to these dishonest gasbags:

Luttig: Section 3 of the 14th amendment means exactly what it plainly and clearly says… That

language in the constitution simply could not be any clearer. It is unmistakable in its application to the former president. pic.twitter.com/ev84rn14LK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2023

OPINION

The idea of a 14th Amendment challenge came up in 2019. One of the people who called for it early on was the hardcore socialist and fake Indian Elizabeth Warren. That’s when the leftists went after Donald Trump for having money and property.

These same radicals talked about it endlessly, and we now have a Florida attorney who filed a challenge.

The left is tearing us apart and misusing the Constitution. They want power, and you’ve seen what they’ll do with it.

They’ll tell us what to do, what appliances we can have, what we have to inject into our bodies and wear on our faces, what cars we can drive, if any, what we can say, what we cannot say, and what we can see. There will be nothing left uncontrolled.

Democrats have allowed their party to be hijacked by the most radical among us who are trying to transform us into something we were never meant to be.

