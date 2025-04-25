Here’s the True Story on Arresting the Judge Who Harbored an Illegal Alien

The mainstream media has been slow in reporting the facts about the judge’s arrest in Milwaukee. Democrats are using the arrest as an opportunity to smear the administration.

According to Homeland Security, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the illegal alien that the Wisconsin judge was shielding, has a violent criminal record with charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. He illegally entered the U.S. twice.

Elizabeth Warren and her Democrat colleague Tammy Baldwin are attacking President Trump for arresting the judge who harbored the accused criminal, an illegal alien. His victims say he is a domestic abuser.

After low-level judges took over control of the government, Warren claims, “This administration is threatening our country’s judicial system.”

Tammy Baldwin, another partisan radical, said it’s an intrusion on the system of checks and balances. Meanwhile, judges have assumed control of the Executive Branch.

These two are illogical. Now read on to find out what this judge did!

First, Trump ignored the Supreme Court. Now, his FBI arrested a judge. This administration is threatening our country’s judicial system. This rings serious alarm bells. https://t.co/bLAh9NSORc — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2025

This Is What Happened

The Judge helped Ruiz sneak out down the back stairs.

Judge Dugan learned that ICE was outside, waiting to arrest the law-breaking illegal alien, Eduardo Flores Ruiz. The alien had been deported in 2013 and re-entered the country illegally a second time and possibly one other time.

While charged with committing crimes of battery, with his victim in the court, the judge found out ICE was waiting for Ruiz. She went out into the hallway and screamed at the immigration officer.

She was furious, visibly shaken, and upset. She sent them off to talk to the chief judge.

“She comes back into the courtroom. You’re not going to believe this. Takes the defendant and the defense attorney back to her chambers. Takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave while the state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom.”

This judge broke her oath to uphold the law https://t.co/tjlPThrfyW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2025

ICE was able to capture Mr. Ruiz. This judge put the victim(s) who were testifying against Ruiz in danger.

This is the man Judge Dugan was protecting. She is a poor judge. I think he should stay in the country and serve as the judge’s guard, or maybe her children’s babysitter, or both.

Judges should want to remove Ruiz and Judge Dugan because she is undermining the authority of all judges.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the illegal alien that the Wisconsin judge was shielding, has a violent criminal record with charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. He illegally entered the U.S. twice. The American people have a mandate for President… pic.twitter.com/ykjlBoXOEf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email