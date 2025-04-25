Who Knew Susan Rice Was Still Operating in the DoD?

I thought Susan Rice quit, not just one job in government, but the government. No, she didn’t. She’s been hiding away in the Defense Department on the policy board. She’s like the proverbial bad penny.

She was recently removed from the board along with the rest of the members. Upset about her dismissal, she blamed white Christians.

Rice appeared on the “No Lie With BTC” podcast hosted by Brian Taylor Cohen.

“Well, if you’re a white male Christian cisgender macho MAGA man, you can be as dumb as a rock and be deemed qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense. That’s apparently what we’ve learned from this episode,” Rice said in the clip, highlighted by Mediaite.

Secretary Hegseth is so dumb that he got into Princeton University, where he studied politics; he published The Princeton Tory, a conservative student newspaper. He joined the National Guard, became a Lieutenant, and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, receiving two Bronze Medals and other commendations. Pete Hegseth has written several books and was a Fox host.

After Calling Sec. Hegseth “Dumb,” She attacked White Christians

On the other hand, Rice is infamous for lying about Benghazi and many other things. She smeared Secretary Hegseth as a bigot because he doesn’t support un-American DEI.

“DEI has been used as a slur to suggest that anybody who might be a woman, might be a person of color, might be a religious minority, might have a disability … might be a veteran of Native descent, anybody who has benefited in any way, shape, or form from the notion that we all should be treated equally and that we should be viewed on the basis of our merits and not discounted because we happen to be a woman or happen to be a person of color,” Rice told Cohen.

“Anybody who fits the mold of somebody who is not a white Christian cisgender male, is by definition in this administration, deemed inferior,” she added.

She lied again. The DoD administration isn’t bigoted, but she is. DEI is racist.

Now-ousted Susan Rice is upset over her abrupt departure from the Defense Department. She claims that if you aren’t White and Christian, Trump won’t include you in his cabinet. Here are some non-White members of Trump’s cabinet with their religious affiliations: – Tulsi… pic.twitter.com/saKYF3m68M — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 25, 2025

