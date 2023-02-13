Hero Kari Lake Refused to Stand for the Wokes’ New Anthem

Kari Lake is embroiled in a controversy for doing the right thing. She’s a hero for standing up to the manipulative PC crowd of Wokes. When actress Sheryl Lee Ralph sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before Super Bowl LVII, the alleged black national anthem, Wokes expected people to stand for it.

It was never a national anthem until Wokes manufactured that piece of history. This is not at all a criticism of Ms. Ralph or the song, but can’t people see what is happening here?

The WOKEs are trying to divide us politically with this song, and Kari Lake stood her ground. This is just another way to erase the national anthem, and God Bless America. That is something they’ve tried to do for years. The hard left hates patriotism and love of country. To them, it’s so much better to constantly remind us of our 89 years of slavery in song.

No one, no matter the race, should do the politically correct thing and stand. WOKEs are using people to diminish the country.

Let’s go back to our non-political games.

No more division and destruction of our history, bad or good. WOKEs only want to remember the bad, which was 100% Democrat driven. They leave that part out.

Kari Lake is a hero.

DEMOCRAT PARTY, THE PARTY OF SLAVERY

In the 1800s, the Democrats were pro-slavery and on the Confederate side during the Civil War. The Republican Party under Lincoln was not. The Democrat Party emerged under Andrew Jackson, and it was pro-slavery in 1829.

The 1820 Missouri Compromise promoted slavery and was passed by Democrats.

The 1850 Fugitive Slave Law was a Democrat law. Northerners now had to return escaped slaves or else pay huge fines.

The Union victory in the Civil War left Republicans in control of Congress, where they would dominate for the rest of the 19th century. During the Reconstruction era, the Democratic Party solidified its hold on the South, as most white Southerners opposed the Republican measures protecting civil and voting rights for African Americans.

By the mid-1870s, Southern state legislatures had succeeded in rolling back many of the Republican reforms, and Jim Crow laws enforcing segregation and suppressing Black voting rights would remain in place for the better part of a century.

Lyndon Johnson, who had been a member of the KKK and was a racist, saw the tide turning and signed The Civil Right Act of 1864. It couldn’t have passed without Republican votes. Although Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed civil rights legislation (and sent federal troops to integrate a Little Rock high school in 1954), the movement of black voters to the Democrat party that began during the depression was solidified at that point.

Democrats had the press.

