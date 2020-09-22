Heroes of some Americans force half-million Tibetans into camps

China’s Communist Party forced 500,000 Tibetans into labor camps, following their forcing of Uighurs into labor camps. Communist Chinese are the heroes of the Democrat Party, Dianne Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, the NBA, Apple, GM, and so many others.

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY HEROES

New evidence suggests the Chinese government now has a large-scale mandatory “vocational training” program in Tibet, pushing more than 500,000 rural laborers into recently built military-style training centers in the first seven months of this year alone.

The evidence has been compiled by German anthropologist Dr Adrian Zenz, whose research was instrumental in raising the profile of the security build-up and mass detention of Uighurs in China’s remote Xinjiang province.

The labor camps are accompanied by enforced indoctrination, intrusive surveillance, and harsh punishments for those who fail to meet labor transfer quotas, according to the research, as reported by the Sydney Herald.

China has set quotas to move hundreds of thousands of Tibetan rural laborers off their land and into “military-style” facilities to train them as factory workers, according to documents analyzed by researcher Adrian Zenz for the Jamestown Foundation, a US research institute.

The documents include a Tibetan regional government notice which said 15% of the population – more than 500,000 people – had gone through the training program in the first seven months of this year, with almost 50,000 transferred to jobs inside Tibet and thousands sent to other regions to work in low-paid jobs such as textile manufacturing and construction.

Recently, The Print used satellite images to prove that at least three “re-education camps” are currently under construction in Tibet. The author of the survey, Vinayak Bha, is a colonel retired from the Indian military intelligence unit and is a well-known satellite image research expert. He has repeatedly revealed Chinese military deployment dynamics through satellite photos. This time, he revealed construction done by Chinese authorities in Tibet. The so-called “temple” of Tibetan Buddhism is actually a concentration camp that is surrounded by high walls and guard towers and has the same structural design as a prison. Observers warned that China may soon start mass detention of Tibetans following the model of concentration camps for Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

These are the NBA heroes, the people who pay them off well for their loyalty. Think about that the next time you watch an NBA game. If you watch, you teach them nothing.