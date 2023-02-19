Hersh: “It’s Impossible to Believe Just How Dumb This Leadership Was”

In a YouTube interview with the Consortium News outlet on Friday, Hersh said Team Biden made “so many bad mistakes” and how “dumb” they were. They should have called for peace. [24:40]

Hersh recently wrote a bombshell report claiming the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines with the help of Norway. Some of his report sounds fantastical, but this entire administration acts in fantastical ways.

He added, “it’s impossible to believe just how dumb this leadership was. It was suicidal to think you cn win that war, that Ukraine can win the war. There’s just too much corruption. That was a very, very bad decision. We should have been pushing for peace; we should have made an agreement,” the former Pulitzer Prize winner insisted.

US President Joe Biden basically “blew off NATO in Europe” by telling allies that he is backing Ukraine with its “totally corrupt government,” Hersh added.

“It’s just silly not to right away assure the Russian government that we weren’t interested in making Ukraine a member of NATO,” Hersh stated. Russia didn’t want NATO on their border. “NATO didn’t want Ukraine anyway because of the corruption.”

Hersh says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, are all “very hawkish.” They “pushed Biden very hard” to go ahead with the sabotage because “they have long-standing incredible hatred for Putin. It’s almost personal, I would guess,” he claimed.

If true, three people with a vendetta sought war when peace was the reasonable approach.

This is an interesting interview, but Hersh often rambles and hems and haws. I don’t know what to make of Hersh. I was never a fan for the little of knew of him, but it was more because of his left-wing beliefs. Just the same, it’s hard to disagree with a lot of what he says.

Related