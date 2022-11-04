Hey, Pa, Uncle Joe’s Going to Shut Down All the Coal Plants Across America

“We’re gonna be shutting these plants down all across America, and having wind and solar.” ~ Joe Biden

Biden is going to shut down coal plants all across America! Thank Joe for letting us know before Tuesday.

His plan is to put all these people out of business and have us all freeze. We will have to live without enough electricity. Great idea, Joe. Let’s vote for all his candidates on Tuesday.

He’s going to shut 40% of our power out of the grid! Forget those electric cars! He’s also, obviously, very happy that all the workers will lose their jobs.

There is no way wind and solar can sustain the population. If they added nuclear power, it’s conceivable, but they won’t. In any case, it would take time. This Biden character is dangerous.

That should be a deal killer.

This is, pathetically foolish. It would be funny otherwise.

One funny note. I put up a comment about Biden being a dangerous dope and got a message from Twitter that people on Twitter don’t talk like this [except when they’re threatening me]. I put it up anyway since i’m shadow banned and it makes no difference.

Watch:

Biden: “We’re gonna be shutting these [coal] plants down all across America, and having wind and solar.”pic.twitter.com/uhcBRYTSO7 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 4, 2022

Windmills and solar cannot be stored or recycled reasonably. They cannot be disposed of reasonably. They cannot replace our current energy system. This is madness, and the person in the Oval Office and his doctor wife are ruining our country with this nonsense.

We still need coal, oil, and gas and will for some time.

Make this insanity stop, please!

