The Incoherent Democrat, John Fetterman

John Fetterman is the man half of Pennsylvania wants to be elected to the Senate, which is a mystery. However, these are the same people who gave you Joe Biden. He just received Oprah’s endorsement, which tells you all you need to know about Oprah. She should be too embarrassed to try to stick this man on Pennsylvanians. People who aren’t that foolish work for the local newspaper.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the hometown newspaper of Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, has endorsed Republican Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
“During Tuesday’s debate, after hundreds of thousands of votes had already been cast, voters finally learned something about where the candidates stood. They learned, among other things, that Mr. Oz opposes federal intervention in abortion rights, and Mr. Fetterman supports the broader Constitutional guarantees provided by the overturned Roe v. Wade decision…they learned Mr. Fetterman supports a federally mandated $15-an-hour minimum wage, and Mr. Oz wants market forces to raise wages. They learned both candidates support fracking. They also learned both men are politicians, as they ducked and dodged questions about why they had changed their minds on fracking,” the editorial board said.
“Neither candidate has experience as a U.S. senator. Given the lack of substance during the campaign, many voters will have to make a leap of faith on Nov. 8.
“We believe Mr. Oz is the better bet for Pennsylvania,” it said.
The paper believes Dr. Oz will be a “unifier:”
…We’re encouraged that Mr. Oz is portraying himself as a unifier who will work with Democrats to get things done for Pennsylvania. It remains to be seen whether he can pull that off, but he has the potential to become an influential, thoughtful and independent senator. Mr. Oz is likable, engaging, extremely smart, and a good listener…
The board like Fetterman a lot less.
Mr. Fetterman’s health — he suffered a serious stroke in May — is not the issue. His lack of transparency, however, in refusing to release his medical records is troubling. It suggests an impulse to conceal and a mistrust of the people. All candidates for a major elected office should release their medical records, as did Mr. Oz. If you want privacy, don’t run for public office.
No experience and troubling past actions:
Mr. Fetterman’s life experience and maturity are also concerns. He has lived off his family’s money for much of his life. That has allowed him to do some good things, including mentoring disadvantaged young people and working to improve community policing and economic development in Braddock. That work, along with his six-foot-eight frame, shaved head, and tattoos, attracted national media attention. Still, Mr. Fetterman, despite his hoodies and shorts, has little experience in holding real jobs or facing the problems of working people.
In 2013, as the mayor of Braddock, Mr. Fetterman, after hearing gunshots, pulled a shotgun on an unarmed Black jogger. It was, we believe, an honest mistake. Still, it’s troubling that Mr. Fetterman never apologized for it. And during Tuesday’s debate, confronted with his 2018 statement that he didn’t support fracking, Mr. Fetterman still said, with a straight face, that he always supported fracking.
Fetterman makes no sense. The paper left that out.
What is John Fetterman talking about? pic.twitter.com/FnAbSxY67n
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022
This next clip isn’t a joke. It’s an actual ad. You should vote for him because he’s incoherent? At least the kid’s cute. Maybe Pennsylvania Dems should put the kid on the ballot.
John Fetterman’s latest ad is as incoherent as he is. What were they thinking?
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2022
The problem is more than the candidate, John. It is the voters who are enticed to vote for him.
While living in the USA until 1995 I was very involved in grass roots politics in Kane County, a collar county to Chicago and Cook County.
An American Citizen and voter, I now reside and work in Australia. I still make a great effort to know the issues in my home town, and the candidates. Obviously good candidates need to use social media to make themselves known and in Oakland County Michigan there are some good media who interview the candidates in a fair and impartial way.
In Australia a member of our church, and later a good friend of one of my sons, each asked for my expertise in planning a campaign. My response! Focus first on the voters. Get to know them and educate them about the key issues. The first carefully listened, and she nearly toppled a Labor Party giant in a Labor strong hold. He lived near me and after learning I had advised her he came to visit me. He said that there is no way that she should have gotten so many votes and that her campaign was the best and fairest he had ever faced. The other did not listen and lost badly to the scion of a well-known family. Sadly he was many time more qualified than the winner.
NO matter the outcome on the 8th, if Republican want to be a winning party they have to build a grass roots network in every community no matter what the typical voting is in the area. It takes constant contact, year-round, with the voters to make sure they really know the issues, so when the party’s candidate is presented, that candidate is clearly the person for the job.
If each Republican voter worked year-round to help, the arty woul be almost unbeatable. But… how many… CARE ENOGUH TO DO THE WORK?
Less crying at defeat and more work can change things.