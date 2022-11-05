The Incoherent Democrat, John Fetterman

John Fetterman is the man half of Pennsylvania wants to be elected to the Senate, which is a mystery. However, these are the same people who gave you Joe Biden. He just received Oprah’s endorsement, which tells you all you need to know about Oprah. She should be too embarrassed to try to stick this man on Pennsylvanians. People who aren’t that foolish work for the local newspaper.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the hometown newspaper of Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, has endorsed Republican Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“During Tuesday’s debate, after hundreds of thousands of votes had already been cast, voters finally learned something about where the candidates stood. They learned, among other things, that Mr. Oz opposes federal intervention in abortion rights, and Mr. Fetterman supports the broader Constitutional guarantees provided by the overturned Roe v. Wade decision…they learned Mr. Fetterman supports a federally mandated $15-an-hour minimum wage, and Mr. Oz wants market forces to raise wages. They learned both candidates support fracking. They also learned both men are politicians, as they ducked and dodged questions about why they had changed their minds on fracking,” the editorial board said.

“Neither candidate has experience as a U.S. senator. Given the lack of substance during the campaign, many voters will have to make a leap of faith on Nov. 8.

“We believe Mr. Oz is the better bet for Pennsylvania,” it said.

The paper believes Dr. Oz will be a “unifier:”

…We’re encouraged that Mr. Oz is portraying himself as a unifier who will work with Democrats to get things done for Pennsylvania. It remains to be seen whether he can pull that off, but he has the potential to become an influential, thoughtful and independent senator. Mr. Oz is likable, engaging, extremely smart, and a good listener…

The board like Fetterman a lot less.

Mr. Fetterman’s health — he suffered a serious stroke in May — is not the issue. His lack of transparency, however, in refusing to release his medical records is troubling. It suggests an impulse to conceal and a mistrust of the people. All candidates for a major elected office should release their medical records, as did Mr. Oz. If you want privacy, don’t run for public office.

No experience and troubling past actions:

Mr. Fetterman’s life experience and maturity are also concerns. He has lived off his family’s money for much of his life. That has allowed him to do some good things, including mentoring disadvantaged young people and working to improve community policing and economic development in Braddock. That work, along with his six-foot-eight frame, shaved head, and tattoos, attracted national media attention. Still, Mr. Fetterman, despite his hoodies and shorts, has little experience in holding real jobs or facing the problems of working people.

In 2013, as the mayor of Braddock, Mr. Fetterman, after hearing gunshots, pulled a shotgun on an unarmed Black jogger. It was, we believe, an honest mistake. Still, it’s troubling that Mr. Fetterman never apologized for it. And during Tuesday’s debate, confronted with his 2018 statement that he didn’t support fracking, Mr. Fetterman still said, with a straight face, that he always supported fracking.

Fetterman makes no sense. The paper left that out.

What is John Fetterman talking about? pic.twitter.com/FnAbSxY67n — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 3, 2022

This next clip isn’t a joke. It’s an actual ad. You should vote for him because he’s incoherent? At least the kid’s cute. Maybe Pennsylvania Dems should put the kid on the ballot.

John Fetterman’s latest ad is as incoherent as he is. What were they thinking? pic.twitter.com/p1rDXo314D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2022

