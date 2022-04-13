Highlight of Biden’s Inflation-Putin Presser Was a Bird Sending a Message

During his inflation-gas price speech in Iowa, a bird appears to have left a present on Joe Biden.

Grandpa Joe spoke for more than 22 minutes after the substance fell on his shoulder, landing on the lapel of his navy blue suit jacket.

That was the highlight of the speech. It was downhill from there.

Later in the afternoon, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted: “If you guys knew your way around a corn silo at all, you’d know it was corn,” The Daily Mail reported.

The speech took place at a POET bioprocessing plant in Iowa.

ANOTHER INCOHERENT SPEECH

Biden announced that instead of more drilling or dropping some of his anti-energy restrictions on oil production, he will allow E15 ethanol blend to be sold in the summer. it’s not usually sold due to pollution.

It’s unclear how many places can sell it. Probably not many.

As usual, he slurred his words as if he was drunk.

Watch:

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

He pointed to a local member of Congress, Cynthia Axne. He said he worked for her. Then he called her “Congressman.”

BIDEN, unintelligibly: "Now as I was campaign here in Iowa and made that commitment, I don't think anyone heard me, but we're back" pic.twitter.com/WV8plDlPRw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

He got really excited when he spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin. He muttered something about the “permafrost was burning.” I have no idea what he’s talking about.

BIDEN: Putin "has a burning tundra. Literally. It's burning. The permafrost is burning. He's got a problem, and he's caused, we're not gonna let him cause that problem to spread of the rest world." pic.twitter.com/adcs7chvlp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2022

He blamed the inflation he caused on Putin again because he thinks we’re stupid.

Biden again blames high gas and food prices on Putin, but gas prices were on the rise well before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and inflation has been surging for almost a year. pic.twitter.com/RhXxdvYBG1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

FACT: The Consumer Price Index has been at or above 5% for 11 straight months. Price increases are broad based, including for basic necessities like food, energy, and rent. pic.twitter.com/4gia5aUm5Q — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

Here he is lying again. What am I saying? Everything he said was a lie. When he was young, gas was about 29 cents a gallon. What is he talking about?

BIDEN: “I grew up in a family — not a joke — where if the price of a gallon of gas went up, it was a conversation at our kitchen table.” Biden is lying. Gas prices were completely flat during his childhood. pic.twitter.com/y9BlHWJFyY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

Biden bores himself. The bird obviously thought so too. [Give him the ole Bronx Cheer]

BIDEN: “I’m starting to bore myself here.” pic.twitter.com/P83h9RsSMG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

