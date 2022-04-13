Highlight of Biden’s Inflation-Putin Presser Was a Bird Sending a Message

By
M Dowling
-
1
36

During his inflation-gas price speech in Iowa, a bird appears to have left a present on Joe Biden.

Grandpa Joe spoke for more than 22 minutes after the substance fell on his shoulder, landing on the lapel of his navy blue suit jacket.

That was the highlight of the speech. It was downhill from there.

Later in the afternoon, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tweeted: “If you guys knew your way around a corn silo at all, you’d know it was corn,” The Daily Mail reported.

The speech took place at a POET bioprocessing plant in Iowa.

ANOTHER INCOHERENT SPEECH

Biden announced that instead of more drilling or dropping some of his anti-energy restrictions on oil production, he will allow E15 ethanol blend to be sold in the summer. it’s not usually sold due to pollution.

It’s unclear how many places can sell it. Probably not many.

As usual, he slurred his words as if he was drunk.

Watch:

He pointed to a local member of Congress, Cynthia Axne. He said he worked for her. Then he called her “Congressman.”

He got really excited when he spoke about Russian President Vladimir Putin. He muttered something about the “permafrost was burning.” I have no idea what he’s talking about.

He blamed the inflation he caused on Putin again because he thinks we’re stupid.

Here he is lying again. What am I saying? Everything he said was a lie. When he was young, gas was about 29 cents a gallon. What is he talking about?

Biden bores himself. The bird obviously thought so too. [Give him the ole Bronx Cheer]


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
47 minutes ago

The ‘Father of Lies’ is having a run for his money with this guy and his supporters in the MSM…those that adhere to the Art of Deception are not to shabby either…

