Person of Interest in NYC Subway Shooting Is a Black Nationalist

The Daily Mail reported that the person of interest in the NYC subway shooting Tuesday was on the FBI’s terrorist radar in New Mexico until 2019, and was cleared after ‘multiple interviews’.

The person of “interest” has been identified as Frank James, The New York Post reported.

Police believe James rented a U-Haul in Philadelphia and drove it to Brooklyn. The U-Haul was found five miles from the scene of the shooting.

James has not been arrested and police on Tuesday evening appealed for the public’s help in tracking him down, offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

So far, he is only a person of interest.

The New York Post report says he is the same man who recently ranted at Mayor Adams:

A 63-year-old man who railed against Mayor Adams and made bizarre threatening rants on YouTube has been identified as a person of interest in the savage Brooklyn subway attack that injured at least 29 people Tuesday morning, officials said…

…“Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program,” James said in one lengthy video.

“I’m 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness.”

James said he had a diagnosed mental illness and railed against what he called the “horror show” of the city’s mental health services.

“What’s going on in that place is violence,” he said about a facility he claimed to receive care from.

“Not physical violence,” he explained, “but the kind of violence a child experiences in grade school… that would make him go get a gun and shooting motherf–ers.”

The person of interest ranted about race issues and claimed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was proof that

“These white motherfu–ers, this is what they do,” he said. “Ultimately at the end of the da

Frank James has a Facebook page under another name that contains images of guns and comments on the Oscars, gas prices, and crime. The name he uses on Facebook is Frank Whitaker.

Andy Ngo researched his social media:

Breaking: NYPD named Frank James as a person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting. I looked into his social media. Like the Waukesha suspect & the Louisville BLM activist who allegedly tried to assassinate a mayoral candidate, he appeared to be a fan of black nationalism. pic.twitter.com/aUQZGakJfW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2022

