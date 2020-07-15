Hillary adviser-Dem strategist calls Senator Blackburn “inbred racist trash”

Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn criticized the nonprofit Black Lives Matter national organization in a Monday tweet. She said that BLM is run by “trained Marxists.”

She clarified in another tweet that her comment referred to BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who called herself and her fellow BLM organizers “trained Marxists.”

“We cannot allow our great country to be destroyed under the pretense of social justice,” Blackburn tweeted.

That’s when the DNC Democrat strategist and Hillary adviser Adam Parkhomenko called her “inbred racist trash” and to “please f___ off.”

You are inbred racist trash. Please fuck off https://t.co/TZon97BA3G — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2020

This is who the Democrats are. They are nasty leftists.

They aren’t after Marsha Blackburn, they’re after everyone who doesn’t agree with them. They have an agenda to transform the United States into a socialist/communist society. Biden the puppet will do it for them. Part of their strategy is to destroy the opposition by destroying their reputations, and let’s not forget, eliminating the thin blue line that stands between them and us should we resist.