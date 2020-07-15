Josh Hammer calls on liberals to ally with the right against the Marxists

Josh Hammer, a bureau chief for Newsweek, makes the case for joining forces to defeat the Marxists at war with the United States.

He outlined the two options, to “bow down before the new Marxists” or “ally with conservatives, traditionalists, and nationalists against the Marxists.”

He’s calling for normal liberals to join the movement against the Marxists, a neo-Jacobin movement.

He tweeted, “There is a roiling civil war on the Left between traditional liberalism and a new, ascendant totalitarianism. On this Bastille Day, the Times has come down firmly on the side of the Jacobins over the Girondins.”

He linked to an article he wrote at Forward about Bari Weiss, a casualty of the woke culture.

