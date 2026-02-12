Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Hillary Clinton Is in Munich Pushing the Ukraine War

M Dowling
American nemesis, Hillary Clinton, showed up at the Munich Security Conference for world leaders, although she isn’t one. She loves power and won’t give it up.

She wrote on Facebook, “Hello from Germany, where I’m attending the 2024 Munich Security Conference at this crucial moment in the global fight for democracy. Among my first stops: greeting U.S. Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann.

I’m looking forward to a few days of conversation around our most urgent challenges, including combating rising antisemitism and maintaining continued unity in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Clinton attends every year, and everything is warmongering or spreading the furthest left ideologies. This year should not be different.

As long as she’s alive, she will start trouble. I remember people in Arkansas said they were glad to get rid of the Clintons as they left to assume the presidency. They also said wait until you realize what you’ve got with them. I remember a few “lots of lucks.”

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9 minutes ago

She’s been a power hungry zealot her entire adult life. She still wants to be president. The words she uses are for pushing the buttons of the global elitists so she can be considered as a candidate. In the past she has made statements that as president she may authorize a nuclear attack.

0
Reply
