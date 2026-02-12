Canadian Trans School Killer Was Overloaded with Drugs

The Canadian trans school shooter, Jesse Strang (Van Rootselarr), was very disturbed by his own admission. The enthusiastic trans community is transitioning too many mentally ill children with the help of their propaganda, far-left ideology, and woke parents and doctors.

Predictable and abhorrent statement from the neo-Marxists at the BC Teachers’ Federation. https://t.co/Hn61FaDdeK — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) February 12, 2026

Gender is not a social construct. It is a real physical, unchangeable attribute. The ideologues are spreading misinformation to people.

Strang’s mother helped transition her son. He was already diagnosed with several mental illnesses and was on drugs for them, and he was taking psychedelic drugs. She thought it wise to have him take the very strong drugs used to transition. It was apparently wise to the doctors.

Jesse had ADHD, MDD, ASD, OCD, and was autistic. The last thing you would do in a normal world is tell him transitioning is the answer to his very real mental issues.

Affirming delusions is a bad way to go.

Bizarrely, the EU has decided trans women are women.

The EU has just adopted a resolution that trans women are women. Translating from crazy to English, that means they have decided that men are women.pic.twitter.com/8RiEj6oCuZ — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) February 12, 2026

Excellent reporting from Juno News (watch to the end):

Wokeness won’t die easily. We must all speak up. President Trump can’t do it alone. Motives hardly matter. Just kill it.

This Canadian officer is respecting the pronouns of a fake woman who just slaughtered people. Misguided?