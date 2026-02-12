Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Canadian Trans School Killer Was Overloaded with Drugs

Canadian Trans School Killer Was Overloaded with Drugs

By
M Dowling
-
2
31

The Canadian trans school shooter, Jesse Strang (Van Rootselarr), was very disturbed by his own admission. The enthusiastic trans community is transitioning too many mentally ill children with the help of their propaganda, far-left ideology, and woke parents and doctors.

Gender is not a social construct. It is a real physical, unchangeable attribute. The ideologues are spreading misinformation to people.

Strang’s mother helped transition her son. He was already diagnosed with several mental illnesses and was on drugs for them, and he was taking psychedelic drugs. She thought it wise to have him take the very strong drugs used to transition. It was apparently wise to the doctors.

Jesse had ADHD, MDD, ASD, OCD, and was autistic. The last thing you would do in a normal world is tell him transitioning is the answer to his very real mental issues.

Affirming delusions is a bad way to go.

Bizarrely, the EU has decided trans women are women.

Excellent reporting from Juno News (watch to the end):

Wokeness won’t die easily. We must all speak up. President Trump can’t do it alone. Motives hardly matter. Just kill it.

This Canadian officer is respecting the pronouns of a fake woman who just slaughtered people. Misguided?

2 Comments
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
5 seconds ago

I bet the more pills he took, the sicker he got. I hope RFK comes out with more on the dangers of the psychiatric and sexual drugs, especially when mixed. I consider it impossible that anyone taking both does not develop severe mental illness. There is a man 4 doors down undergoing such therapies. He has changed from an energetic… Read more »

0
Reply
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
48 minutes ago

Canadian society slipping into degeneracy, eh!!

0
Reply
