Hillary Clinton Might Run for President

The Hill knows who could “be good enough to replace Joe Biden: Hillary Rodham Clinton, one of the most qualified people ever to run for the office.”

The author Pablo O’Hana wrote that “Clinton is younger than both Biden and Trump. Given the current furor over age, this is not a trivial fact; energy and stamina are equated with capability.”

Yes, she’s a real youngster at 77 years of age this October. Hillary had significant health and energy problems in 2016. Did something change?

O’Hana wrote:

She has consistently redefined the roles she has served, from secretary of State and U.S. senator to first lady and Children’s Defense Fund attorney. Her extensive background in domestic and international affairs is not just impressive; at a time when global politics are increasingly volatile and complex, her experience is priceless. Her continued advocacy for children’s rights and health care—a topic of ever-increasing importance post-pandemic—adds another layer of appeal.

She bears some responsibility for the deaths of Americans in Benghazi. She lied about it being an al-Qaeda attack. Hillary kept secret documents illegally on an unsecured server.

A close friend of the Soros family, Hillary is never held to account.

Clinton destroyed Libya and loves warmongering. She is the consummate globalist. If you want to continue watching America sell out to foreign countries, she’s your candidate.

The woman called half the nation “a basket of deplorables” and suggested Trump supporters be reprogrammed. Hillary did what no one has done: she divided the country against each other by making ordinary Americans the enemy. She started the division we see today.

Hillary Clinton is responsible for the dossier and Russiagate.

According to the author of the piece, Hillary has campaign money and is ready to go. He then suggested not supporting her is sexist.

Donald Trump’s aide, Jason Miller, believes she’s running.

SHE’S RUNNING!!! These opinion pieces don’t happen organically – Crooked is on the move!!! “Ready for Round 2: Why we Need Hillary more than ever” https://t.co/FrXLLfR4ZX — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 20, 2024

Break out the videos:

Biden's Air Force One Medical Emergency: Déjà Vu of 2016? Laura Loomer reports Joe Biden had a medical emergency on Air Force One, and denials are pouring in from the same sources that downplayed Hillary Clinton's health issues in 2016. Because if they covered it up then, why… https://t.co/2lYWc7sOjZ — Gianni POV (@giannipov) July 6, 2024

The same media that speculates wildly at slightest chance about Trump's mental and physical health was singularly incurious when Hillary did this on video. Not a single reporter even asked Hillary's campaign about it. They pretended it never happened. pic.twitter.com/NKotyBLIB1 — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) January 28, 2020