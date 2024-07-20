Dr. Ronny Jackson Gave a Formal Update on DJT’s Health

Congressman Ronny Jackson, who formally served as Physician to the President during the Trump administration, released a formal update on the former president’s health on Saturday. It is a week since a killer tried to assassinate the former president.

“I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily,” Jackson wrote. “He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin.”

The congressman also provided specific details about Trump’s injuries, and said that the bullet passed “less than a quarter of an inch from entering [Trump’s] head, and struck the top of his right ear.” Jackson also confirmed that Trump received a CT scan of his head.

“The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear,” the physician described. “There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly.”

“Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place,” he added. “Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”

The physician will appear on “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Sunday morning at 10 a.m. ET to discuss Trump’s health. He concluded that Trump is currently doing well.

“He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him,” he continued. “In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon.”

“I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an