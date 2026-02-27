Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Hillary Clinton Declares Herself a Victim After the Epstein Interview

M Dowling
Hillary Clinton’s lawyers abruptly ended the oversight interview in the Jeffrey Epstein case after Rep. Boebert broke the rules. Lauren Boebert snapped a photo of Hillary and sent it to an X influencer, Benny Johnson, who immediately posted it.

Mrs. Clinton, the failed presidential candidate, spoke with the media after she left. The tough, hardcore politico, Clinton, declared herself a victim.

More from Hillary:

James Comer, Chair of the Oversight Committee, said after the interview that Hillary Clinton deflected over a dozen times. She had several memory lapses.

Hillary said she never met Jeffrey Epstein.

There are unsolved inconsistencies in that statement. Bill Clinton’s former advisor, Steve Gill, suggested that she is not telling the truth about not knowing Epstein.

Roger Stone pointed out the numerous photos of her with Epstein. Didn’t she wonder who he was?

Stone says Epstein donated $25,000 to Hillary’s 2000 Senate campaign and provided seed money for the Clinton Global Initiative. If so, it was via Ghislaine Maxwell. FEC records confirm only Ghislaine as a verified contribution.

Stone alleges that the Clinton Foundation funded Maxwell’s TerraMar Project. However, the 2026 Epstein files reveal the inverse: Epstein channeled $1 million through Maxwell to Clinton efforts.

Epstein and Ghislaine were tight romantically and financially. He supported her at times.

Watch:

The Prisoner
1 minute ago

The Clinton soap opera gets lots of attention everywhere but does nothing to solve our national problems. The corrupt DoJ has little interest in Epstein prosecutions, that counts a lot. The corrupt DoJ is not going to pay attention to any hearings in congress. Comer indicated that Bondi is ignoring his pile of criminal referrals. That is far more important… Read more »

Saltherring
22 minutes ago

Hellary, Billdo, Obongo, Bidung and all the rest who have tried to destroy our country will never see justice in this world. But the Lake of Fire awaits….and it burns forever and ever.

