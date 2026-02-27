Hillary Clinton Declares Herself a Victim After the Epstein Interview

Hillary Clinton’s lawyers abruptly ended the oversight interview in the Jeffrey Epstein case after Rep. Boebert broke the rules. Lauren Boebert snapped a photo of Hillary and sent it to an X influencer, Benny Johnson, who immediately posted it.

Mrs. Clinton, the failed presidential candidate, spoke with the media after she left. The tough, hardcore politico, Clinton, declared herself a victim.

Hillary Clinton holds a press conference, declaring herself a victim after being questioned about Pizzagate, UFOs, and child trafficking during her deposition. She says Pizzagate is one of the most bogus conspiracy theories ever created. Arrest Hilary Clinton immediately. pic.twitter.com/Umhaew7VE2 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 26, 2026

More from Hillary:

Hillary Clinton claims Ghislaine simply “came as a plus-one to someone who was already invited” to Chelsea’s wedding… in 2010 Imagine believing that guest list wasn’t vigorously vetted. Good lord people are gullible. pic.twitter.com/cjrCjnrUYO — Brad Zerbo (@BradCGZ) February 27, 2026

James Comer, Chair of the Oversight Committee, said after the interview that Hillary Clinton deflected over a dozen times. She had several memory lapses.

Hillary said she never met Jeffrey Epstein.

There are unsolved inconsistencies in that statement. Bill Clinton’s former advisor, Steve Gill, suggested that she is not telling the truth about not knowing Epstein.

A former advisor to the Clinton administration blows the whistle, claiming that Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton both visited Zorro Ranch multiple times to meet with Jeffrey Epstein. He says there is evidence, including photos of her with Epstein. He is not suicidal. pic.twitter.com/Plsd5rMe96 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 27, 2026

Roger Stone pointed out the numerous photos of her with Epstein. Didn’t she wonder who he was?

Since Hillary Clinton said she’s never met Jeffrey Epstein, even though there are many pictures of them together – why didn’t anyone ask her who invited Epstein’s pimp Maxwell to Chelsea’s wedding? pic.twitter.com/WVcM8gslel — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 27, 2026

Stone says Epstein donated $25,000 to Hillary’s 2000 Senate campaign and provided seed money for the Clinton Global Initiative. If so, it was via Ghislaine Maxwell. FEC records confirm only Ghislaine as a verified contribution.

Stone alleges that the Clinton Foundation funded Maxwell’s TerraMar Project. However, the 2026 Epstein files reveal the inverse: Epstein channeled $1 million through Maxwell to Clinton efforts.

Epstein and Ghislaine were tight romantically and financially. He supported her at times.

