It’s OK Now to Injure Police with Snowballs & Ice in NYC

M Dowling
NYPD officers were hurt by fanatics throwing ice and snowballs at their heads. Some had to go to the hospital for facial injuries. It was a large mob of angry leftists. You can watch the clip here.

Mamdani made a joke of our officers being treated disgracefully. All he saw was a snowball fight that got out of hand. Zohran said it will be treated as such.

“I think there were two officers who were facing lacerations on their face,” Mamdani said. He was then asked if he would call for the prosecution of the people who pelted the officers with snowballs. Mamdani replied, “Look, I’ve seen the videos of this snowball fight. I think that it was a snowball fight.”

Oh, is that all???

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the mob’s actions “disgraceful” and “criminal.”

“The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops. I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal,” Tisch said. “Our detectives are investigating this matter.”

It was very unfriendly. One video shows officers trying to walk through the park. Another on YouTube shows police fleeing. Nothing like making the police flee these losers.

