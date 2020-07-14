Hillary fears Trump won’t leave if he loses, Biden says they might need military

Democrats are actually saying that they are afraid President Trump will not accept the results of the election. These are the same people who still have not accepted President Trump as the lawful president.

A smirking Hillary Clinton in an interview with Trevor Noah joined Joe Biden in expressing her fears that Donald Trump won’t leave office if he loses. She said the exact same thing four years ago and then refused to accept the results herself.

“Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” Clinton said. “But there have been so many academic studies and other analyses, which point out that it’s just an inaccurate, fraudulent claim.”

Presumptive Democratic nominee Biden also recently addressed Trump’s resistance to leave the White House in an interview with Noah last week.

“I promise you, I am absolutely convinced, they [military personnel] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

These people are literally insane. Everything they accuse Republicans of doing is exactly what they are guilty of doing.

Watch:

Stacey Abrams lost the election by about 53,000 votes and wasn’t even close. Yet, Hillary and Stacey claim to this day that she won and only lost due to cheating.

Watch:

.@HillaryClinton on “voter suppression”: “We saw what happened in Georgia where Stacey Abrams should be governor of that state” pic.twitter.com/w0IytYU6Ux — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 17, 2019

Erick Erickson, who is from Georgia, explained what was going on in the Abrams election:

Here are some of the reasons Hillary has given for having lost the election:

The FBI Jim Comey The Russians Americans who colluded with the Russians Potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia Putin anti-American forces Low information voters Voter suppression Everyone who assumed she’d win Bad polling numbers Obama for winning two terms Obama for telling her not to take on Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders People wanting change Misogynists Suburban women The NY Times TV execs Cable news Netflix All media Fake news Democrats not making the right documentaries Facebook Twitter Wikileaks Content farms in Macedonia The Republican Party The Democratic Party Matt Lauer GOP donor Rebekah Mercer Donald Trump Justice Roberts Benghazi was merely a political football.