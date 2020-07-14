Fox 35 found countless Florida labs report 100% positive results

FOX 35 News in Orlando noticed significant errors in the state’s report on positivity rates. The Florida Department of Health said that some laboratories have not been reporting negative test result data to the state.

Other countless labs have reported a 100% positivity rate. Every person tested came up as positive for coronavirus. What are the chances? Other labs had high positivity rates.

FOX 35 News found that testing sites like one local Centra Care reported that 83 people were tested and all tested positive. Then, NCF Diagnostics in Alachua reported 88 percent of tests were positive.

The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health’s positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report.

The report also showed that the Orlando Veteran’s Medical Center had a positivity rate of 76 percent. A spokesperson for the VA told FOX 35 News on Tuesday that this does not reflect their numbers and that the positivity rate for the center is actually 6 percent.

Some smaller, private labs were not reporting negative test result data to the state.

This could explain some of the surge in cases. Florida had 4409 cases as of today compared to 32,000 in New York, according to Worldometer.