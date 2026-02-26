Hillary’s Lawyers Paused Mrs. Clinton’s Testimony Over a Photo

Representative Lauren Boebert shared a photo of Mrs. Clinton during her testimony today. She sent it to X influencer Benny Johnson. Mrs. Clinton’s lawyers immediately paused the testimony upon discovering what they considered a breach. The concern was that she was denied a public hearing, and now she’s being used as a prop.

She said she was forced to participate as a prop in “partisan political theater.”

Mrs. Clinton and her husband were allegedly involved with Jeffrey Epstein, and the committee is trying to determine what actually went on with Epstein and his business dealings, including sex and drug trafficking

If she had a public hearing, she would drop soundbites, and the media would use them to attack the administration. It’s a tempest in a teacup.

Hillary said she has no information on Epstein and doesn’t recall meeting him.