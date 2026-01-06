Hilton Hotels Is in Bud Light Trouble

The Hilton Hotels in Minnesota refused service to our ICE agents. People say they need to be Bud Lighted. Hilton Hotels claimed they resolved it, but ICE and DHS haven’t been contacted, so someone isn’t telling the truth.

Hilton Hotels announced earlier:

“We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.”

“Hilton Hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values.”

Bill Ackman spoke to the CEO of Hilton, who said it was a rogue franchisor, and the problem was resolved.

.@HiltonHotels is a franchisor of hotels. The problem was with a rogue franchisee. I spoke to the CEO of Hilton who said that the problem is now fixed. https://t.co/TGhOdfg536 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 5, 2026

Hilton’s stock started to go down today, and they are reportedly panicked.

The Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said no one at DHS or ICE has heard from them.

“I wonder how Everpeak Hospitality has “moved swiftly to address this matter” when @DHSgov and @ICEgov haven’t heard anything from them?