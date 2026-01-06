Zohran Wants to Make World Cup Tickets Available to All

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani would like to ensure that World Cup tickets are available to everyone because tickets are too expensive for the working class.

Zohran has never held a job. He lived off his parents, and at the expense of others, in a rent-controlled apartment, and it shows.

A New Yorker allegedly went up to Zohran to ask if he could get him a ticket to the World Cup because they wanted $600 for each ticket.

Zohran said that they turned “a working-class game, into a luxury experience. And there are too many for whom it doesn’t matter where the World Cup is being played in the world. They know where they’re going to watch it. It’s TV. And we want to ensure that there are more experiences available to each and every [one].”

How is he going to fit everyone in the stadium?

I can’t wait to see what he does with the city budget. President Trump said another city will have to become the financial capital.

It just hit me that he’s also in charge of security, and he literally doesn’t know anything. I didn’t know Mamdani had already gutted plainclothes. New York City is in a lot of trouble.