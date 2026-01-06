Hilton Worldwide removed a franchised Hampton Inn in Lakeville, Minnesota, after journalist Nick Sortor released footage of the front desk manager confirming the hotel’s refusal to house DHS agents amid a major fraud probe into Somali-run care centers.

Hilton Hotels faced the possibility of being Bud Lighted. The franchise is going to lose a lot of business after this because it is in an area populated by Somalis.

The incident followed DHS accusations of canceled reservations.

Hilton stated the independent owner’s actions violated their standards, prompting swift removal and reinforced franchise policies, while agents continued operations.

Meanwhile, foreigners reportedly operate the franchise.

Currently, Minnesota has lost federal funding for Daycares and other HHS facilities, and ICE is all over Minneapolis. As per prior reporting, hundreds, perhaps thousands of Somalis are in the United States illegally.

Gov. Walz, who will not run for governor again, said he planned to bring more Somalis in. That issue seems dead for now.