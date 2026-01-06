Hilton Hotels Saves Itself from Bud Lighting

Hilton Worldwide removed a franchised Hampton Inn in Lakeville, Minnesota, after journalist Nick Sortor released footage of the front desk manager confirming the hotel’s refusal to house DHS agents amid a major fraud probe into Somali-run care centers.
Hilton Hotels faced the possibility of being Bud Lighted. The franchise is going to lose a lot of business after this because it is in an area populated by Somalis.
The incident followed DHS accusations of canceled reservations.
Hilton stated the independent owner’s actions violated their standards, prompting swift removal and reinforced franchise policies, while agents continued operations.
Meanwhile, foreigners reportedly operate the franchise.
Currently, Minnesota has lost federal funding for Daycares and other HHS facilities, and ICE is all over Minneapolis. As per prior reporting, hundreds, perhaps thousands of Somalis are in the United States illegally.
Gov. Walz, who will not run for governor again, said he planned to bring more Somalis in. That issue seems dead for now.
Happening now: @DHSgov @Sec_Noem arrives to the federal building here in Minneapolis as immigration enforcement operations ramp up in the area.
She was out with @ICEgov this morning conducting targeted enforcement according to @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/LMafM9G5ZI
— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 6, 2026
We see major action quickly by Noem’s DHS. She will be able to deport criminals and others over court fights. We do not see DOJ action, though there are some murmurs about the FBI getting involved. But we always here that and see nothing. The criminal and deportations investigations need to be done concurrently. Otherwise some criminals will be deported… Read more »