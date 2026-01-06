The People Behind the Pro-Maduro Protests

The radicals demanding that Nicolas Maduro be returned as the fake President of Venezuela are all backed by our enemies. They can get thousands to respond and protest quickly through a few phone calls, emails, and networking.

I dealt with a communist professor at Fordham once because we were both against Common Core. He could call up 65,000 people within an hour. He would call a few people. Then they would call the numbers or send emails to their list, and so on. Many of these people get paid at times, but most are dedicated to making the USA communist. Some are dopey students, and we have a lot of universities in New York.

It doesn’t matter if people find out later that it’s all a fraud and staged by the same people every time. They get the soundbites out, and that is what they care about.

The Washington Examiner summarized the groups involved in the latest New York City protests, and we summarized their article here.

Sentinel has reported on all of these at one time or another in the past fifteen years, but they are still going strong. They were often buoyed by government funding. NGOS and nonprofits are corrupt.

The Summary of Who Was Involved

What you will find is that the Chinese Communist Party is very involved.

CODE PINK, the ANSWER Coalition, and The People’s Forum were largely behind the pro-Maduro protests in New York City until Venezuelans came out to rebut.

Code Pink is the creation of Neville Roy Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans. Singham is the major funder of The People’s Forum and Code Pink. The People’s Forum, in turn, funds the ANSWER Coalition.

As an aside, ANSWER has a presence in Goshen, NY, a small village where you wouldn’t expect the Bolsheviks to invade, but they have. Illegal aliens populate most of the town next to Goshen. The transformation of the USA is everywhere.

Back to the major funder, Neville Roy Singham. Singham and his wife reside in Shanghai, and his business partners are members of the Chinese Communist Party, per Influence Watch.

The CCP Is Heavily Involved

Singham denies having a relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. What else is he going to say?

According to Influence Watch, he has praised Maoism.

Singham has regaled former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez, describing the country under his rule as a “phenomenally democratic place.”

Another CODEPINK co-founder, Medea Benjamin, is the source of funds for Arc of Justice, which provided CODEPINK with $606,000 between 2020 and 2022.

These people get credit for keeping the military on their guard, and they are allegedly anti-war. When Biden and the EU pushed the war with Russia, Code Pink was nowhere to be found except for one small group of young people who probably didn’t know the group’s only goal is promoting communism.<

The Left has cleverly united all the different single-issue groups under one leftist umbrella.

Benjamin has a history of supporting America’s adversaries, including the communist Viet Cong and the Marxist Sandinista regime in Nicaragua.

Many of the organizations pouring funds into groups protesting Maduro’s capture have also financially supported entities linked to terrorist organizations.

Terrorists Too

The Alalusi Foundation, a charity operated by a wealthy Bay Area Arab-American who owns a grouting company, gave $20,000 to CODEPINK in 2024. That same year, the foundation cut large checks to organizations with links of varying strength to Islamic terrorists. Among these were the Alliance for Global Justice, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and American Muslims for Palestine.

Congress has investigated them, but they still operate.

Alliance for Global Justice was the longtime parent organization of Samidoun, a group that the Treasury Department sanctioned in October 2024 for operating as an “international fundraiser” for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The Yoosufani Family Foundation, similar to the Alalusi Foundation, is run by a Texas-based Pakistani businessman and gave $100,000 to CODEPINK in 2024. That same year, the foundation cut five-figure checks to AMP, USCPR, and a media organization called the “Electronic Intifada.”

Code Pink Is Everywhere in These Protests

The Justice and Education Fund is a left-of-center grantmaking network that bankrolls “popular education schools” in South America to boost support for left-wing ideas in the region. It provided nearly half a million dollars to CODEPINK between 2020 and 2022. On top of CODEPINK, the Justice and Education Fund has also poured hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years into BreakThrough News, a far-reaching media operation that has been accused of providing support for adversaries of the U.S., such as the Chinese Communist Party, former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, and Russia, reports the Washington Examiner.

Allies of Code Pink include The Tides Foundation, Good Planet Foundation, the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, the Annenberg Foundation, and ImpactAssets.

These people are communists working to turn the USA into a communist country.