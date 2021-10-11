Ho, Hum, Fauci says you can all go trick or treating

















Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that children should be able to safely trick-or-treat this year.

“You can get out there,” Fauci said of Halloween activities. “You’re outdoors for the most part, at least, when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating, and enjoy it.”

Fauci added that “particularly if you’re vaccinated,” families should be able to enjoy the holiday season.

Ah, that’s so nice of him.

Recently, he wasn’t too sure about Christmas but after a lot of blowback, he said we should enjoy Christmas.

Naturally, he pushed vaccines and mask-wearing, even outdoors.

He’s still not sure when we can be indoors without a mask.

"Hopefully it's going to continue to go in that trajectory downward, but we have to just be careful that we don't prematurely declare victory in many respects," Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the dip in daily Covid-19 cases. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/nVB3Ztl8zt — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 10, 2021

It’s unclear why anyone still listens to him.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky has previously agreed with Fauci’s guidance and said that children should be able to trick-or-treat safely this year despite the pandemic.

“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely,” Walensky said on an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” last month.

Not sure why anyone listens to her either.

