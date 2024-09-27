Hochul Might Remove Adams, Then NY Gets Anti-Police, Anti-Israel Jumaane

According to Politico, following Thursday’s indictment of Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul is examining her long-dormant power that lets governors remove local officials, such as New York City mayors.

Lawyers in Hochul’s office on Thursday internally discussed the legal and constitutional framework for removing an elected official, according to two people familiar with the conversations who were granted anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

Hochul won’t remove the Soros-funded Attorney General James who uses her power to avenge political opponents. And she won’t use her power to remove district attorney Bragg, who won’t follow the law and lets violent criminals roam the streets. She will, however, use it to remove Mayor Adams, leaving a lunatic to take his place in the interim.

Anti-Police, Anti-Israel

The person who would take over is Jumaane Williams. He hates the police and wants to defund them. Former councilman, now public advocate Jumaane Williams, always finds ways to hurt the police. He’s also opposed to prisons.

Jumaane is very left-wing, and he’s anti-Israel. About 10% of New York City’s population is Jewish.

Algemeiner reports that Wiliams’s social media history reveals a pattern of denigrating Israel, raising questions over whether the public advocate would defend the city’s Jewish community. Williams has condemned Israel’s defensive military operations in Gaza as a “war crime” and criticized the US Congress for inviting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak in July.

To be clear, he’s anti-Semitic.

You will likely find Black Lives Matter agitator Jumaane if there is a mob acting out:

Black Lives Matter activist and woke ideologue Jumaane Williams is set to take over the position of New York City mayor if Eric Adams is forced to step down. pic.twitter.com/RM6rOB9wfV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2024

New York City is standing up for our rights and for our neighbors to say #BansOffOurBodies. We’re using our anger to fuel action and continue the fight for reproductive rights. pic.twitter.com/qfhuvHerHH — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) June 25, 2022

He’s a Proud Member of the Communist Organization Our Revolution

According to the hard-left Jacobin Magazine, New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams was running for lieutenant governor in 2018 on a platform of ending mass incarceration, protecting and expanding women’s reproductive freedoms, environmental justice, affordable housing, and free high-quality public education.

Jacobin writes that his campaign is endorsed by [all the Communists]: the Working Families Party, Our Revolution, and the Democratic Socialists of America, as well as gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon.

The NY Post reported that he owes $625,00 on a loan for a failed vegan sandwich shop. His house has been foreclosed on, and he blames Cuomo’s policies forced that.

His campaign received $50,000 in illegal contributions. He went on trial for blocking an ambulance during a protest for an illegal alien. Extremist lawyer Ron Kuby represents him, and they decided he should play the martyr instead of taking a plea deal.

He is very pro-illegal immigration.

The communist revolution is destroying New York.

He’s also big on indoctrinating children: