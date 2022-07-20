Hochul’s Admin Rewarded Megadonor with $637m No-Bid Covid Contract

New York governor Kathy Hochul’s administration awarded $637 million in no-bid COVID-19 contracts to a megadonor family that has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Democrat’s campaign.

From December 2021 to March 2022, Hochul’s Department of Health paid $637 million in taxpayer funds to Digital Gadgets LLC for at-home COVID tests, the Albany Times Union reported.

That company is based in New Jersey. They sell hoverboards and other electronics through the television shopping network QVC. The company is led by Charlie Tebele, whose family has contributed nearly $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign.

The purchases were made under Hochul’s November coronavirus state-of-emergency order, which suspended the state’s competitive bidding process for COVID-related spending.

She used the pandemic to reward her donors. The woman is corrupt, but she has that ‘D’ before her name in socialist New York.

