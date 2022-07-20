Dem Reps to Introduce Amnesty Bill for Millions Here Illegally

Two California Democrats, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who is tied to Silicon Valley’s tech corporations, and Rep. Norma Torres, are set to unveil an amnesty plan that lets millions of illegal aliens get green cards as long as they can prove they arrived in the United States before a particular date.

It will also provide green cards “to millions of immigrant workers and families,” according to a summary of the bill. That’s amnesty and a path to citizenship.

The Hill reports this would provide a path to citizenship for 10 million people.

It’s another ruse. It’s the usual amnesty with the so-called border strengthening funds. This will be about the tenth amnesty with a false promise to tighten the border. There won’t be a wall built, of course.

Millions more Democrat voters. You can imagine what that will do to change our electorate into a one-party nation. They already have millions coming across our border and they aren’t sending them back.

As Americans are struggling with food and gas inflation and stagnant wages, this incompetent administration is still spending wildly and giving all our benefits and amnesty to foreigners who broke our laws.

Bloomberg reports:

“Democrats may unveil this week a bill to provide legal status to millions of immigrants who are longtime US residents. Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Norma Torres (D-Calif.) said they’ll introduce a proposal to update the Immigration and Nationality Act’s registry provision, allowing immigrants to adjust their legal status if they have been in the US since a certain date.”

Senate Democrats tried to include such an amnesty provision in a reconciliation package last year. That amnesty would have provided green cards to at least seven million illegal aliens in the United States.

The Senate parliamentarian ultimately rejected the amnesty. Later, President Joe Biden snuck the same amnesty provisions into his “Build Back Better” budget, but the effort never passed Congress.

It’s back.

ABC's Karen Travers asks Karine Jean-Pierre if the White House will be providing any relief to New York City and Washington D.C. because Texas is bussing so many illegal immigrants to these cities and dropping them off. KJP says this bussing of migrants is "shameful" behavior. pic.twitter.com/7gXrsE2lL1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 19, 2022

Related